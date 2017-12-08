× Man stabbed, injured in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Winston-Salem Friday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers came to the 500 block of Alexander Street at 10:39 a.m. after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man lying in the grass suffering from a stab would.

The victim told police he was jumped by a group of people and stabbed. The incident stemmed from a dispute Thursday between the victim and some members of the group.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is listed in serious but stable condition.

One shot was fired during the incident but no gunshot victims were located at the scene and no gunshot victims were reported at any local hospitals.