Greg Olsen among NFL Man of Year nominees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is among 32 nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, according to NFL.com.

“NFL players are outstanding, generous men of character who give back to their communities,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Walter Payton represented the very best on and off the field and this year’s Man of the Year nominees exemplify his legacy of philanthropy and leadership. We are proud to support players as they use their platforms to drive positive change.”

Whoever wins the award will have a total of $500,000 donated in their name, with $250,000 going to a charity of his choice and $250,000 supporting the expansion of Character Playbook across all NFL markets.

On the field, Olsen has been one of the NFL’s most productive tight ends, finishing the 2016 season with 80 receptions for 1,073 yards and three touchdowns.

Olsen posted about being a nominee Thursday afternoon.

The post read, in part, “It is a pleasure to serve our wonderful community and we are very thankful for the tremendous support you have showed our family and foundation. We look forward to bigger things to come.”

I am honored to once again be chosen as the @Panthers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. It is a pleasure to serve our wonderful community and we are very thankful for the tremendous support you have showed our family and foundation. We look forward to bigger things to come. pic.twitter.com/sYL8e7A8TE — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) December 8, 2017

Finalists are announced in January during halftime of the AFC championship game and the winner will be announced at the NFL Awards on Feb. 3.

