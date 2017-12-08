Davidson County residents say mail being tampered with

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- It's a terrible situation when you go to your mailbox and see open letters and packages.

This is what Jan Hepler has been going through since the beginning of this week.

Her frustration started on Monday when somehow a letter came undone.

In it contained private information no one should see except for her.

"Then yesterday a card was opened," Hepler said.

Hepler said what they were looking for was nowhere to be found.

"Possibly thought that there might be a check in there," Hepler said.

Hepler's neighbor Gayle Matney is also upset.

She walked up to her mailbox this week and noticed letters on the ground.

It wasn't until she picked up the letters that she noticed they were all hers.

"So I figured that she missed putting it in the box and didn't bother to pick it up," Matney said.

Mail concerns started this week too for Cindy Rhoads too who lives just a few miles away in Tyro.

"Two of them were ripped, the box was ripped and the other one you can tell they took their time with it," Rhoads said.

Several calls were made to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to see whether or not they know about these issues, but have yet to hear back from anyone.

All Hepler wants is for her mail to not be tampered with anymore.

"I'm not accusing," Hepler said. "I'm being observant."