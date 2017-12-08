Crews on the scene of dozens of wrecks in the Piedmont Triad

Crews are on the scene of dozens of wrecks in the Triad amid winter weather on Friday.

High Point police responded to at least 20 crashes on Friday evening and more than 20 were reported in Greensboro.

A car went into a ditch on Business 85 near Furnitureland South. Specific details about injuries were not immediately available.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most counties in the FOX8 coverage area, including Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Davie, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alleghany counties. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Plan the potential for some slushy and slick spots that will create hazardous travel,” the National Weather Service said. “Wet snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally 5 inches possible in the northern Piedmont.”

Overnight, the models continue to get wetter over in our part of the state and that should lead to more snow for us.