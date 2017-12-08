Burlington man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a press release.
On July 11, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual offense with a child. The reported incident involved a distant family member, the release said.
Following an investigation, Teione Aatriel Rone was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.
He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond. He has Dec. 8 court date.
