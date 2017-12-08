× Burlington man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a press release.

On July 11, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual offense with a child. The reported incident involved a distant family member, the release said.

Following an investigation, Teione Aatriel Rone was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond. He has Dec. 8 court date.