At least 60 North Carolina State University students have contracted norovirus

RALEIGH, N.C. — At least 60 North Carolina State University students have contracted norovirus, according to WTVD, citing school officials.

The school said the outbreak started Tuesday after students started to report they were experiencing gastrointestinal issues.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea.

Officials said most of the affected students live in Alexander Hall; however, additional cases have been reported on and off campus.

