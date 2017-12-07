Weather models show chance of snow this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colder temperatures are moving into the Piedmont Triad and bringing the possibility of snow!

FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd says our best window of opportunity for snow is Friday night. We will not get precipitation the entire time and may see it fall as a mix of rain and snow.

Factoring in the warm ground, there will be melting on surfaces with direct contact with the ground. Elevated objects (picnic tables, decks, tall grass, etc.) will more easily see any accumulation.

Byrd says the threat index is only a two out of ten.

At this moment, the most likely scenario for the Triad area is near 1/4-inch of snow.