Teen allegedly shot, killed while protecting family during home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee teen was shot and killed while trying to protect his family during a home invasion on Tuesday, according to WZTV.

Ja’Donte Thompson, 17, died after being shot in the chest as he fought with the gunman. His stepfather was pistol-whipped during the fight.

Police say two men broke into a home occupied by four people in Nashville overnight Tuesday. The suspects broke the back door, ran upstairs and shouted, “Where is it at?”

“When he heard what was going on, he came and protected his mother,” Whitlow said. “He died protecting his mother.”

Authorities believe the suspects mistook the home for a drug house. There were no drugs or guns in the house.

The intruders stole nothing and left the house.

Typically, I fight back emotions, not 2day. My ❤ hurts for 17yo boy shot dead when trying to defend his grandpa, mom & step-dad. Heard mom wailing, stepdad returned w/mop & bucket to clean up crime scene. ❤🙏 for the fam pic.twitter.com/SjdXa6sOUM — HarrietWallaceFox17 (@HarrietVWallace) December 6, 2017