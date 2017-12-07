× Six-month-old smothered to death after toddler brother climbs into crib, police say

HOUSTON — A six-month-old baby was killed after police say the child’s 2-year-old brother got into his crib and accidentally smothered him, according to KTRK.

Police say the baby was found unresponsive around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in Houston.

The boys’ father said he put them in separate beds before entering the bedroom about an hour later and finding them together in the crib. Authorities believe the 2-year-old somehow smothered the infant as they slept.

The medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy to determine how the child died, but the death is believed to be a tragic accident.