Pregnant woman allegedly breaks into home, unwraps Christmas gifts

DULUTH, Ga. — A pregnant woman was caught on camera stealing a package from the front porch of a Georga home before she allegedly broke in and unwrapped the family’s Christmas gifts, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Surveillance video shows the visibly pregnant woman ringing the doorbell, which triggered a camera. She and another suspect eventually stole a package off the porch and broke into a home, police say.

The homeowner told police he was out of town when the robbery happened, according to WGCL-TV. By the time he saw the video through an app on his phone, the house was already burglarized.

Arriving officers found unwrapped Christmas presents under the tree and several dressers that had been removed and left on the bedroom floor.