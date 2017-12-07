× Police seeking leads in Greensboro double shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking leads in a double shooting after two people arrived at Moses Cone Hospital Thursday morning, according to a press release.

At about 11:13 a.m., two people arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. A man is listed in critical condition while a woman is in fair condition.

Based on limited information, police are currently searching the area of Gate City Boulevard near Murrow Street. They are actively searching for the scene of the shooting.

Additional details are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.