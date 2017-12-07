× Police looking for man accused of robbing two banks in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing two banks in Greensboro within the last couple days.

Authorities have taken out warrants for 46-year-old Carl Brian Taylor in connection to the crimes, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Officers were called to the Mechanics and Farmers Bank at 100 S. Murrow Blvd. shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He then ran off with the cash, according to police.

On Wednesday, the same man is accused of robbing the PNC Bank at 615 Green Valley Road at about 10:20 a.m.

The suspect did not display a weapon and nobody was hurt in either incident, according to police.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.