× Police arrest all four suspects accused of robbing Winston-Salem Subway restaurant at gunpoint last month

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a third and fourth suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in Winston-Salem.

Mauekel Dwayne Singletary, 21, and Jeremiah Morris Smith, 18, face armed robbery charges, according to a Winston-Salem police press release issued on Thursday.

Police said officers were called to the Subway at 329 Jonestown Road shortly before 8 p.m. Nov. 25.

Arriving officers were told that at least four suspects entered the Subway and some of them had firearms.

The suspects stole cash and personal items from customers and then ran out the back of the building, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

Singletary and Smith were both jailed in Forsyth County, Singletary under a $150,000 secured bond and Smith under a $75,000 secured bond.

Two other suspects were arrested earlier this month in the case, Josiah Alexander Dukes, 18, and Richard Isaiah Dukes, 19, both of Winston-Salem.

In addition to the Subway robbery, Josiah Dukes and Richard Dukes are also accused of robbing Kristy’s Food Mart at 2609 N. Liberty St. on Nov. 29.

The Dukes’ were jailed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under $125,000 secured bonds.