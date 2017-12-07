New music program teaches Davidson County students production, life skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- For years, Douglas Green has made a living making music as a producer.

“Music kept me out of trouble my whole life,” he said.

Now he's taking his years in the studio to the classroom through his nonprofit KRE8ivU.

This all started happening last month.

“We teach high school and middle school aged students how to produce and create their own music. Some people call it beats. Some of the kids call it their own beats and songs. We are also going to be teaching them how to do their own commercials,” Green said.

Once a week at Lexington Middle School you hear the sounds.

“My big dreams are to make my own music and beats and stuff. [I] wonder if I can put it on the internet so I look at it on the radio,” said Angel Mondragon, seventh-grade student at Lexington Middle.

“Being a DJ like DJ Khaled or something, it sounds pretty cool to make your own music,” sixth-grader Brandon Richardson said.

No matter what the goal is once students leave his class, Green says this is an opportunity to prepare them for what's ahead.

“To be able to give the students the skill sets to allow them to be able to function in the future. 2020 for instance there will be no such thing as writing a resume out anymore, it'll be a video resume,” he said.

Green says he is looking to expand KRE8ivU into schools in Thomasville and other school districts.​