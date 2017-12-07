× NC man accused of raping child more than 20 times

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of raping a young girl at least 20 times, WTVD reports.

Police arrested on Monday 48-year-old Moises Laracuente-Aponte.

Arrest records show Laracuente-Aponte raped the girl, who was younger than 15, more than 20 times from Nov. 1, 2016, to Dec. 5, 2017.

He was charged with numerous felonies including 20 counts of statutory rape of a child age 15 or younger and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Laracuente-Aponte was taken to the Wake County Jail on a $5 million bond.

If he posts bail, he is ordered to have no contact with the victim.