Melania Trump, Karen Pence stop at Whataburger, treat press to french fries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During a trip to Texas to visit first responders who worked with the Hurricane Harvey relief effort, first lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence stopped at Whataburger to get their fast food fix, ABC News reports.

White House Communications Director Stephanie Grisham tweeted a picture of Trump and Pence at a Whataburger in Corpus Christi Wednesday afternoon.

On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

Reporters said the first and second lady also treated them to fries and paid the bill.

… yes! fries for the press van tho 🍟 pic.twitter.com/ENUyEiN0cf — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 6, 2017

According to KZTV, Trump and Pence also met with several families whose home was destroyed during the hurricane and made a stop at an elementary school in Aransas Pass.

“As we approach Christmas this holiday season, your family is an example of what it means to have hope and recognize your blessings,” Trump said during her visit. “You serve as a reminder to all of us that the best gifts are those of family and friends, love and kindness,” said Melania Trump.”