Meet Griswold: Dog with lymphoma looking for one last Christmas with new family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Meet Griswold, an 8-year-old beagle looking for his forever home for what could be his last Christmas.

Griswold, a shelter dog at the Richmond Animal League (RAL), was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.

“While we are looking into some treatment options, it looks like there won’t be any long-term treatment that can help him,” Kaicee Robertson, special events coordinator at RAL, told WTVR. He also suffers from chronic dry eye and is recovering from some skin issues.

RAL is looking for someone to open their heart and their home this Christmas for Griswold.

“We do understand with his prognosis, it will be a special home, but he is a special dog and we are confident that there is somebody out there who will love this guy, for however long he has,” Robertson said.

That time could be up to a year.

"It'll be just some palliative care, keeping him comfortable, loving him, giving him lots of treats and soft spots to lay on," she added.

Griswold is calm and mild mannered, loves to snuggle, and loves food, especially Cheese Whiz.

If you are interested in adopting Griswold, click here. It is also possible to foster him if he is not adopted leading up to the holidays.