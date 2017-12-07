Man on chicken run finds baby abandoned by carjacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas -- A Texas man headed to buy some chicken found a baby that had been abandoned by a carjacker Monday night, according to KTRK.

The Good Samaritan, who found the baby next to a Church's Chicken, called local police and snapped a photo.

"I saw this baby seat sitting in the middle of the parking lot and I thought it looked a little odd," said Stephen Ward.

The child's parents were at a laundromat in Galveston when someone jumped in their car and took off. At about 7 p.m., the couple, whose 4-month-old baby girl was in the car, called police to investigate.

A few minutes later, the suspect dropped off the baby in a well-lit church parking lot, which was next door to the restaurant.

"The baby had a blanket on and had a bottle and was just content sitting in the parking lot," Ward said.

Ward called police and the baby was reunited with her parents.

"I just happened to be at the right place at the right time," Ward said.