Man accused of stabbing, shooting Randolph County man to death last month arrested

RAMSUER, N.C. – A man accused of stabbing and shooting another man to death at a Randolph County home last month has been arrested, according to Ramseur police.

Everette Hunter Jr., 23, of Asheboro, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 47-year-old Eugene Cleve Staley.

Authorities found the victim dead after responding to a call at a home on Columbia Avenue in Ramseur at about 2:45 a.m. Nov. 20. Police said he had been shot and stabbed.

The call came in from a neighbor who said the victim’s 8-year-old son ran to them for help.

The boy ran to them with no shoes or shirt. He also had a wound to his arm, according to neighbors. Ramseur police say the child had also been assaulted.

Police previously told FOX8 that the crime was likely a targeted attack and the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police had responded to the home on Columbia Avenue several times before. A call log shows 13 responses.

The State Bureau of Investigations has taken over this investigation. Agents said last month that was too early to determine a motive in the case.