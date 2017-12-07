× ‘It’s never too late’: 82-year-old Greensboro man is UNCG’s oldest graduate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Phil Koch is related to a lot of college graduates.

His wife Anne is one. Their four children and all of their spouses have college degrees. And so do four of their grandchildren.

On Friday, Koch will join this family club when he gets his bachelor’s degree in history from UNC-Greensboro.

He’ll also earn another honor: The 82-year-old will become the oldest graduate in UNCG’s history.

