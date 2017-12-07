GTCC students, faculty, staff sending care packages to troops overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- Thursday, Guilford Technical Community College students, faculty and staff members (who are also veterans) packed care packages to send to troops in combat.

This is the 10th year the Student Veterans Association chapter on-campus has sent care packages.

The packages are being sent to a platoon in Afghanistan in time for Christmas.

“I imagine just getting stuff, especially around Christmas, it just means a lot to them,” chapter president Cassi Lambert said.

The boxes included, snacks, candy and toiletry items.

A little more than a dozen volunteers helped with the packaging effort.

“It shows that we as an institution, we are committed to our students and they're some of the best students we have,” said Jeff Kinard, department chair of history, political science and geography.

People throughout the campus helped with donations.

The GTCC History Club and the GTCC Political Science Club were partners in the effort.

The care packages were taken to the post office later in the day and should arrive in Afghanistan within the next two weeks.