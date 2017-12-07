× Former SC officer Michael Slager to be sentenced in shooting death of Walter Scott

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A judge has ruled that an ex-South Carolina officer committed second-degree murder in the shooting of an unarmed black motorist, ABC News reports. He is expected to be sentenced to 19-24 years in prison.

Slager shot Walter Scott as the unarmed man was running away from Slager after a traffic stop in April 2015. In a reversal from his previous account of events, Slager admitted in court Tuesday that he did not shoot the unarmed man in self-defense. He admitted to knowing that his use of force was unreasonable.

Scott’s death sparked renewed “Black Lives Matter” protests after the 50-year-old became the latest in a series of unarmed black men killed by police.

Slager pleaded guilty in US District Court in South Carolina to a federal one charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. In exchange for the plea, state murder charges, as well as two other federal charges, will be dismissed.

JUST IN: Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager sentenced to 19-24 years in prison for deadly shooting of unarmed Walter Scott. pic.twitter.com/DcqT0ue66m — ABC News (@ABC) December 7, 2017