Former SC officer Michael Slager to be sentenced in shooting death of Walter Scott
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A judge has ruled that an ex-South Carolina officer committed second-degree murder in the shooting of an unarmed black motorist, ABC News reports. He is expected to be sentenced to 19-24 years in prison.
Slager shot Walter Scott as the unarmed man was running away from Slager after a traffic stop in April 2015. In a reversal from his previous account of events, Slager admitted in court Tuesday that he did not shoot the unarmed man in self-defense. He admitted to knowing that his use of force was unreasonable.
Scott’s death sparked renewed “Black Lives Matter” protests after the 50-year-old became the latest in a series of unarmed black men killed by police.
Slager pleaded guilty in US District Court in South Carolina to a federal one charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. In exchange for the plea, state murder charges, as well as two other federal charges, will be dismissed.