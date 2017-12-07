Brother of Thomasville homicide victim speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The family of a Thomasville homicide victim is begging the community to come forward.

Police are struggling to figure out who killed Robert Allen Smith, 59, nearly a month after he was shot and killed just blocks away from his home.

FOX8 talked exclusively with the victim's brother, who is just asking for closure in Robert's death.

When Kenneth Smith visits his mom's house in Thomasville, sometimes he forgets his brother's no longer here.

"Yesterday I had to go to the back room where he slept and there's no Robert. The memory's still there," Kenneth said.

Someone shot and killed Robert on Church Street last month.

"You don't hardly hear things like that in Thomasville," Kenneth said.

A driver found Robert laying in the road, just a block away from where the Smith brothers grew up.

"We're born and raised on Church Street and I hate that he had to leave that way on Church Street," Kenneth said.

It's the only homicide to happen in Thomasville this year.

“It's a little town, and it's quiet," Kenneth said. "People know each other. Everybody's families know each other. To me, for nobody to come out, that's a surprise."

Since then, police say they've followed dozens of leads, but nothing's pointed them to a suspect. They're pleading with the community to come forward with answers.

"This family needs closure. We need to solve this," Detective Tony Burgess said. "We need to get the community to come together and help us solve it. This family’s hurting, and at this time of the year, at Christmas, it's hard for them."

Police are confident someone knows who killed Robert, or at least has information that could point them in the right direction.

“It may be trivial to them, but it may be big to us," Burgess said.

Kenneth wishes he could talk to his brother one more time.

“Brother, I miss you. I wish you could be here with me," he said.

Instead, he has this message.

"If they go through what this family and other families have gone through in a situation like this, don't wait until it happens in your family," Kenneth said. "Let's get it out, let's get this guy off the streets, so the streets can be a little safer."

If you know anything about what happened to Robert, you can report anonymously through CrimeStoppers or on the Thomasville Police Department's app.