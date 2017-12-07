Three dead, ‘shooter down’ after shooting at New Mexico school

AZTEC, N.M. — Three people are dead following a shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico, according to Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told CBS News that three people believed to be students are dead. He says the shooter was also dead but did not say if the suspect was among the three.

Mayor Sally Burbridge confirmed that the shooter was down and said there is no more threat to the community.

Aztec, in San Juan County, is a small town in northwest New Mexico, about three hours from Albuquerque, and Farmington authorities assisted in the shooting.

Officials were working on clearing the buildings before the shooter was reported down, according to San Juan County CEO Kim Carpenter.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that parents should pick up students at the police department.

