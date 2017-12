Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is championship weekend in high school football.

The Piedmont has two teams still in the mix for the big trophy.

Mount Airy and Reidsville have both been in this position before and both teams face some stiff competition, but that is exactly what you'd expect this time of year.

Mount Airy faces Tarboro in the 1AA championship game at 4 p.m. at Carter–Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Reidsville takes on Wallace-Rose Hill in the 2A championship game at 7 p.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.