Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A woman was seriously injured in a crash in Reidsville Tuesday evening, according to a press release.

At about 6 p.m., police went to the area of Morehead Street near Main Street in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Arriving officers found a 48-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Reidsville police and North Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer J. Joyce at (336) 349-1010 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.