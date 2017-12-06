× Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 62-year-old woman struck by a car in Greensboro Tuesday night has died, according to a press release.

Police responded to the area of South English and Spencer streets at 6:18 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The woman, identified as Rita Talavera Morrow, was crossing the roadway when she was hit by a car traveling northbound.

The woman was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and later died.

The driver is not facing any charges at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Goad with the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-4320.