Winston-Salem man wants city, DOT to get drivers to slow down on neighborhood road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It was an alarm clock that Dan Cox wasn't expecting early Tuesday morning.

“The tire exploded which woke me and my son and the neighbors up,” he said.

“Came through here... went down there. Took out that fence,” Cox said as he pointed as his neighbor’s damaged fence.

Winston-Salem police say a car veered off Darwick Road and went through a front yard into a fence. Cox says this all happened just feet away from his home.

“So, I came out of the front door just absolutely expecting somebody else hurt,” Cox said.

In the 25 years he's lived on Darwick Road he says Tuesday’s accident wasn't the first time something like this has happened.

One of the most recent accidents happened just a half-mile down the street.

Back in April a driver lost control while going down Darwick Road and landed in the side of a home on Lance Ridge Lane.

“If this happened once, wouldn't be a big deal, but it's just too much,” Cox said.

He says he's counted eight times in the past 17 years cars going too fast and ending up in his front yard.

It is why for several years now he's been asking the City of Winston-Salem and the Department of Transportation to drop the speed limit from 45 to 35 mph, before and after the 30 and 35 mph curve and winding road signs.

FOX8 did some digging through crash reports and found that there have been 11 accidents on that road just this year.

In four of those crashes, police say the drivers lost control and ran off the road.

The City of Winston-Salem’s Department of Transportation says Darwick Road is a state-mandated road and that to change the speed limits, ordinances would have to be adopted by the state and the city.

“It's at the point where no one wants to take responsibility,” Cox said.

He says he's not going to stop trying to fix the problem facing his road.

“I’m tired of getting my property torn up. I’m tired of seeing people hurt,” Cox said.

FOX8 reached out to the state Department of Transportation Wednesday to see what if anything they plan to do. We are still waiting to hear back from them.