Will we see snow in the Piedmont Triad this week?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The big question on the minds of many in the Piedmont Triad this week: Will we see snow?

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said the latest models show the chance of a dusting of snow being about 50 percent.

The chance for an inch or more is much lower. "Still, it is not 0," he said.

Also, the models do not factor in melting, he said, which will happen due to the warm ground.

So when will this happen, if it does?

The chance for a rain/snow mix or snow showers comes Thursday night through Friday, says Kate Garner with the FOX8 Max Weather Center. Lows will be in the lower 30s and highs Friday near 40.

Over the weekend, the air gets even colder with highs in the lower 40s and lows slipping into the low to mid-20s, Garner said. "There is a slight chance for flurries or a snow shower on Saturday, otherwise mostly dry through Tuesday," she said.

​