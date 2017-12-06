‘We had quite a good laugh’: Mom leaves stinky surprise for package thief

HILLSBORO, Ore. — An Oregon mom prepared a stinky surprise for a package thief, KATU reports.

Angie Boliek said she was upset after a thief stole a package from her front porch that contained her 4-month-old son Ben’s Christmas pajamas.

Boliek decided Ben could contribute to the next package the thief stole.

She taped up a box filled with 10 to 15 of her son’s dirty diapers along with a note that said, “Enjoy this you thief!” and left it on her porch Sunday.

By Monday evening, the box was gone.

“It was kind of a little bit of a relief and it was fun to come home and see that it was gone,” Boliek told KATU. “We had quite a good laugh thinking about someone opening up the box of dirty diapers, thinking that they’re gonna get something good and it’s not.”

Boliek said she and her husband will be installing surveillance cameras.