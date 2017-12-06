Travel trailer impaled by log after falling from 18-wheeler in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A log broke free from a tractor-trailer and impaled a travel trailer being towed by a truck in Wilmington Wednesday morning, WECT reports.

Travel trailer impaled by log after falling from 18-wheeler at busy Wilmington intersection. https://t.co/zh0mM9VjIk pic.twitter.com/v822ZuBAGj — WECT News (@wectnews) December 6, 2017

It happened at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Boulevard.

The owner of the travel trailer said he was going through the intersection and the tractor-trailer was turning when the log broke free. The owner said the logs were sticking out “too far” from the tractor-trailer.

No injuries were reported and it is unclear if the driver of the tractor-trailer will face charges.