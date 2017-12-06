× ‘The Silence Breakers’ named Time’s Person of the Year

Time magazine has named “The Silence Breakers,” representing people who came forward to report sexual misconduct, as its Person of the Year.

It’s a recognition of the cultural reckoning this year and the #MeToo movement, which represents the people, mostly women, who have fueled a worldwide discussion about sexual harassment and assault.

President Trump was the runner-up for Person of the Year. Chinese President Xi Jinping came in third.

Time’s editor-in-chief announced the pick Wednesday morning on NBC’s “Today.”