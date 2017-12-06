× Silver Alert issued for missing NC mother believed to be with daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 33-year-old woman who is believed to be with her 8-year-old daughter, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

CMPD officials say Megan Stack was last seen Monday leaving her home on Cloister Drive at about 1:30 p.m.

Timothy Lybarger said Stack picked up their daughter, Ava, around 3:15 p.m. from Bain Elementary in Mint Hill and never returned home, WSOC reports.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that an Amber Alert request for Ava was denied by the state.

Please call 911 immediately if you see Ava or her mom, Megan. pic.twitter.com/J9cbZQAthI — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 5, 2017

Police said because of Stack’s emotional state and recent behavior, there is a serious concern for their safety.

Lybarger told WSOC that he believes that Stack doesn’t have a grasp on reality. He said that he talked to her a couple of days ago and that she kept saying people are after her and that she doesn’t want to die.

Lybarger said Stack went to a business in Charlotte and dumped her phone, laptop, wallet, credit cards and camera, so she couldn’t be traced.

Stack was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, pants, and black boots. She is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Ava was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt with a heart design on it, purple jeans, gray shoes and a fuchsia zip-up jacket.

Officials said she was driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a paper tag.