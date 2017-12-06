× Police searching for suspect in Greensboro bank robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man suspected in a bank robbery in Greensboro Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Police say a man entered the PNC Bank located at 615 Green Valley Road around 10:20 a.m. and demanded money from the teller. After receiving cash, he left the business on foot.

The man did not display a weapon and no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.