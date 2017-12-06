Photo gallery shows massive destruction of Southern California wildfires

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Pushed by powerful Santa Ana winds, a Southern California fire continues to spread with explosive speed to thousands of acres, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Thousands of homes in Ventura and Santa Paula are under mandatory evacuation as fire officials warned that the powerful winds could turn the flames toward the city of Ventura. The fire is rapidly spreading with 0 percent containment.

“The fire is still out of control and structures are threatened throughout the fire area,” according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. “Due to the intensity of the fire, crews are having trouble making access, but there are multiple reports of structures on fire.”