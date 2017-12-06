× Onslow County DA confirms body found in Pender County is Mariah Woods

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — The Onslow County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the body officials found last week in a Pender County creek is that of Mariah Woods.

The autopsy is finished and the remains have been released to the family.

The results from the autopsy are not yet public.

Those test results will be crucial in determining exactly what happened to the little girl and who, if anyone, should be charged with her death.

Mariah was missing for five days before her remains were found.

Her mother’s boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, was arrested in connection with her death. He faced a judge earlier this week and was charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property.

Additional charges against Kimrey could be pending as the investigation continues.