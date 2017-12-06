Night hunting concerns in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- It happens late at night or early in the morning.

“Random shots, various times,” David Lanier said.

Things get a little loud around Lanier's farm.

"You'll hear a high-powered rifle or something probably every third night or so," he said.

He owns a 57-acre farm on Beck Road near Denton where deer hunting at night has been a problem.

“Folks just don't have respect for landowners' rights,” Lanier said. “They don't have respect for the quietness of the neighborhood.”

For the past six or seven years, deer have been shot and left on his property.

“We can probably document five deer that have been shot on our farm," Lanier said.

Officer Mitchell Lawrence, with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, has received more than 20 complaints throughout the county since November, half of those complaints have been from Denton.

"That's a huge safety concern for us with their inability to see their target or what is beyond their target," Lawrence said.

Lawrence say it's also dangerous for the person that's doing the night hunting, holding and shooting a loaded weapon from inside their car.

"They could hurt themselves or somebody else in their own vehicle, it's just bad all around,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says deer hunting is only legal 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

"A lot of time they're doing this stuff at midnight, 1 o'clock in the morning," he said.

Hunters also need written permission to be on someone's property.

Night deer hunting is a class-two misdemeanor with a $500 fine and could also cost you your hunting license for two years, according to Lawrence.

"We don't want anyone to get shot because of somebody trying to take a deer at night," he said.

If you suspect night deer hunting is happening in your neighborhood, you can call the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission at 1-800-662- 7137.​