Missing Charlotte woman, 8-year-old girl found safe in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — A missing Charlotte woman and her 8-year-old daughter, who hadn’t been seen since Monday afternoon, have been found safe in Missouri.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police posted on Twitter Wednesday morning that they were taken to a hospital outside St. Louis.

Megan Stack and her 8-year-old daughter, Ava, are safe! Ms. Stack went to an EMS station outside St. Louis a short time ago and asked to be taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Authorities are working now to reunite Ava with other family members. pic.twitter.com/ttGHFOMTc9 — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 6, 2017

CMPD said Megan was taken to the hospital for evaluation, while Ava was in the process of being reunited with family members.

Stack was last seen Monday leaving her home on Cloister Drive at about 1:30 p.m.

Timothy Lybarger said Stack picked up their daughter, Ava, around 3:15 p.m. from Bain Elementary in Mint Hill and never returned home, WSOC reports.

The Department of Public Safety had issued a Silver Alert on Stack overnight. Police said Tuesday afternoon that an Amber Alert request for Ava was denied by the state.