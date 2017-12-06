× Man accused of giving gun to 14-year-old daughter, telling her to kill herself

KINGMAN, Ariz. — An Arizona man is accused of giving his 14-year-old daughter a 9mm handgun and telling her to kill herself.

According to KSNV, the teen reported the incident Monday afternoon to school officials who informed local authorities.

Deputies said 38-year-old Ulys Laffette Bell IV admitted his involvement and said he has had disciplinary issues with his daughter.

Bell said the gun was not loaded at the time of the incident.

He is charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon, child abuse, and endangerment.

He was arrested and taken to the Mohave County Jail without incident.