Mall Santa with ‘naughty’ and ‘nice’ tattoos told to tone it down, be ‘traditional’

LANGHORNE, Pa. — A beloved Santa at a Pennsylvania mall who has “naughty” tattooed on one arm and “nice” tattooed on another has been asked to tone it down and be more “traditional.”

For 26 years, Scott Diethorne has worked as a mall Santa, spreading Christmas cheer with his unique, and sometimes off-the-wall style. According to The Inquirer, Diethorne, who has developed a large following, is known for his tattoos and goofy poses.

But when customers arrived early at the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne for early Christmas photos, they learned Diethorne was told to be more “traditional” for pictures.

Cherry Hill Programs, the company in charge of the mall’s Santas, released a statement on their decision:

“During this special time of year, we are focused on delivering a magical holiday experience. We remain dedicated to preserving the tradition and image of Santa with authentic holiday visits for every guest to our programs.”

Diethorne declined to comment due to his Santa contract, but his daughter, Megan Greene, says he doesn’t want anything to jeopardize his job.

“I feel, personally, that if they are really his fans, they’ll go see him anyway,” Greene said. “I want people to know he’s still there.”