Lexington man charged with statutory rape of teen

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man is accused of multiple sex crimes including statutory rape.

Thomas Jason Knapp, 40, is charged with felony statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15 and felony indecent liberties with a child.

According to court documents, charges were brought against Knapp from an incident that happened in March.

Knapp was given a $1 million bond and has a Jan. 11 court date.