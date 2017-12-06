× Krispy Kreme eliminating 90 positions in Winston-Salem; opening new offices in Charlotte, London

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme on Wednesday notified approximately 90 people that their positions will be eliminated.

In a statement, Krispy Kreme said it will maintain its global headquarters in Winston-Salem while opening new offices in Charlotte and London in 2018.

The company will also continue to operate their mix plant and equipment manufacturing business in Winston-Salem.

The full statement reads as follows:

“Today, we informed approximately 90 people at Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation that their positions are being eliminated. We deeply appreciate their contributions to the Company and will assist them as much as possible during this difficult time by providing severance, 2017 bonus, and health and outplacement benefits. We are committed to managing this transition smoothly and will treat every employee with respect and dignity.

“We have spoken with our employees for several months about the journey that Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is on to transform into a global company that delivers joy around the world to every guest in every community shop. We told employees that as we chart our path forward, we know that the structure we have today is not the structure we will need to accomplish this ambitious mission. To create the most awesome doughnut experience imaginable, we must succeed in new arenas such as digital evolution as well as focus significant efforts behind consumer convenience and new product innovation. In order to best position our talent and infrastructure to enable that growth, we are making necessary, but difficult, changes to our business.

“We deeply value our heritage and attachment to Winston-Salem and will continue to invest in the area. We will maintain our global headquarters in Winston-Salem while creating new work spaces that reflect our ambition, which will include new offices in Charlotte and London in 2018. We will also continue to operate our mix plant and our equipment manufacturing business in Winston-Salem. While a majority of employees will remain in the area, some Winston-Salem-based employees will relocate to new locations.”