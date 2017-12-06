Job fair held for Cone Denim White Oak Plant employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Employees at the Cone Denim White Oak Plant in Greensboro will be out of a job by the end of the month.

The plant is closing Dec. 31 after being in Greensboro for more than 110 years.

Nearly 200 people will lose their jobs.

Today, some of those people attended a job fair put on to help them with the transition.

We spoke with some of the employees. They still can’t believe the plant is closing.

“I said they are going to find a way,” Laroya Pettress said. “They always have found a way to stay above water.”

"I wanted to retire there,” said Ricky Cook, another employee. “I didn't want to have to look for another job.”

Both Cook and Pettress attended the job fair held at Revolution Mill Wednesday afternoon.

“I don't know what's next. There were several places in the job fair that seemed pretty promising,” Cook said.

“I'm just scared, if I go into another textile job I'm going to be right back in this predicament in a few years,” Pettress said.

Around 30 companies were at the job fair. Most of them were local.

The jobs offered ranged from production and manufacturing to positions at the Guilford County Detention Center. Target was also at the job fair.

Cook and Pettress told FOX8 they do not know when their last day of work is going to be.