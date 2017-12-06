Greensboro family hopes sharing mother’s story will bring awareness to road fatalities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- "It was unfortunate," Jason Morrow said. "I don't blame anybody. I don't have any hatred towards anyone."

Jason Morrow just lost his 62-year-old mother in a crash Tuesday night. He says she was just going to the store to grab some things as he was coming home from work. Greensboro police say Rita Morrow was hit by a car at the intersection of South English Street and Avalon Road around 6 p.m.

"I talked to her an hour before it happened," Morrow said. "I paid her rent and she was all really ecstatic saying, 'Thank you thank you.'"

As Morrow tries to make sense of what happened, he knows his mother would want him to keep living his life.

"If I was to fold under this she would be upset," he said. "For the sake of my family, my kids, I got to be strong, I got to step in."

And while Rita Morrow's life was taken too soon, her son is thankful for their time together.

"She got to see us grow up," he said. "She got to see her grandchildren. She did a good job."

Now Morrow hopes sharing his mother's story will make other people more aware on the road.

"If the streets were safer we wouldn't be missing a woman with a heart of gold," he said. "She should be able to walk safe on the streets. I'm gonna miss her. She was wonderful. I'm proud she was my mom."

Morrow's death marks the 11th pedestrian or cyclist related fatality this year in Greensboro. Officers were working with UNCG police and NCA&T officers to greet people walking at busy intersections downtown Wednesday as a part of "Watch For Us NC."

They were passing out flyers to educate people about crosswalk laws and safety, and giving out reflective gear and lights for people to use.