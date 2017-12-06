Easy-to-make breakfast recipes for the family during holidays

Posted 6:44 am, December 6, 2017, by

Woman serving Christmas turkey to multi-generation family at table

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friends and family members will be coming to visit maybe even staying for a few days, so you’ll need to feed them breakfast or maybe brunch.

This morning, we’re getting some yummy recipes from Mary’s Gourmet Diner in Winston-Salem.

APPLE BUTTER BABY SANDWICH

Ingredients:

  • 2 pieces of your favorite toast
  • 1 piece fried smoked sausage link (Hillshire Farms makes a good one, but you can use your favorite)
  • 2 scrambled eggs
  • Apple Butter

APPLE BUTTER:

  • 1 #10 can of unsweetened applesauce
  • 6 cups sugar
  • 1/4 cup red hot candy
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp. all-spice

Method:

  1. Mix all ingredients in a crockpot and stir thoroughly
    Let cook on low setting 7-12 hours ( you can put this on before you go to bed!)
  2. Remove from crock pot & allow to cool. Place in containers & refrigerate
  3. This makes quite a bit of apple butter. Since it’s close to the holidays, you can keep some & put the rest in cute little Ball jars & give away as gifts for Christmas!
  4. To assemble sandwich: fry up the smoked sausage link, scramble the eggs & toast the toast
  5. Smear the toast with some yummy apple butter and add all the ingredients to make sandwich

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup melted, unsalted, butter (not boiling)
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • A pinch of cayenne pepper
  • A pinch of ground white pepper

Method:

  1. Place lemon juice, yolks, and spices in blender. (not food processor)
  2. Process until blended, just a minute or so
  3. Remove center plastic piece on the lid
  4. Replace lid & turn on medium speed
  5. Slowly add butter to a hole in the lid
  6. Stop when all butter has been added
  7. Scrape sauce onto poached eggs w/ your choice of meats, bread etc. underneath
  8. Also great on asparagus, broccoli or salmon

CORNMEAL CAKES

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup stone-ground, organic grits
  • Salt & black pepper to taste
  • Pinch of baking soda
  • 1 stick unsalted butter

Method:

  1. Cook water, butter & spices to rolling boil
  2. Add grits, stirring constantly
  3. Return to boil, turn down heat and allow to gently boil — stir occasionally
  4. Cook until grits are soft, about 20-30 minutes
  5. When ready, pour grits into greased loaf pan and allow to cool
  6. Cover pan & place in refrigerator overnight
  7. When ready to cook, flip pan upside down onto cutting board and slice into 1/2 inch slices
  8. Heat butter in frying pan
  9. Place slices in a pan and cook until crispy on the outside
  10. Serve hot w/ maple syrup

APPLE CIDER BAKED PLANTAINS

Ingredients:

  • 4 plantains, split in half, long ways
  • 2 TBL melted butter
  • 2 TBL honey
  • 1/3 cup apple cider
  • Cinnamon

Method:

  1. Place split bananas in a shallow baking dish
  2. Drizzle butter, honey & cider over bananas
  3. Sprinkle w/ a little cinnamon
  4. Bake about 20 minutes at 350 degrees
  5. Serve warm