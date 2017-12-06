Easy-to-make breakfast recipes for the family during holidays
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friends and family members will be coming to visit maybe even staying for a few days, so you’ll need to feed them breakfast or maybe brunch.
This morning, we’re getting some yummy recipes from Mary’s Gourmet Diner in Winston-Salem.
APPLE BUTTER BABY SANDWICH
Ingredients:
- 2 pieces of your favorite toast
- 1 piece fried smoked sausage link (Hillshire Farms makes a good one, but you can use your favorite)
- 2 scrambled eggs
- Apple Butter
APPLE BUTTER:
- 1 #10 can of unsweetened applesauce
- 6 cups sugar
- 1/4 cup red hot candy
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. all-spice
Method:
- Mix all ingredients in a crockpot and stir thoroughly
Let cook on low setting 7-12 hours ( you can put this on before you go to bed!)
- Remove from crock pot & allow to cool. Place in containers & refrigerate
- This makes quite a bit of apple butter. Since it’s close to the holidays, you can keep some & put the rest in cute little Ball jars & give away as gifts for Christmas!
- To assemble sandwich: fry up the smoked sausage link, scramble the eggs & toast the toast
- Smear the toast with some yummy apple butter and add all the ingredients to make sandwich
HOLLANDAISE SAUCE
Ingredients:
- 1 cup melted, unsalted, butter (not boiling)
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 6 egg yolks
- 1/2 tsp salt
- A pinch of cayenne pepper
- A pinch of ground white pepper
Method:
- Place lemon juice, yolks, and spices in blender. (not food processor)
- Process until blended, just a minute or so
- Remove center plastic piece on the lid
- Replace lid & turn on medium speed
- Slowly add butter to a hole in the lid
- Stop when all butter has been added
- Scrape sauce onto poached eggs w/ your choice of meats, bread etc. underneath
- Also great on asparagus, broccoli or salmon
CORNMEAL CAKES
Ingredients:
- 4 cups water
- 1 cup stone-ground, organic grits
- Salt & black pepper to taste
- Pinch of baking soda
- 1 stick unsalted butter
Method:
- Cook water, butter & spices to rolling boil
- Add grits, stirring constantly
- Return to boil, turn down heat and allow to gently boil — stir occasionally
- Cook until grits are soft, about 20-30 minutes
- When ready, pour grits into greased loaf pan and allow to cool
- Cover pan & place in refrigerator overnight
- When ready to cook, flip pan upside down onto cutting board and slice into 1/2 inch slices
- Heat butter in frying pan
- Place slices in a pan and cook until crispy on the outside
- Serve hot w/ maple syrup
APPLE CIDER BAKED PLANTAINS
Ingredients:
- 4 plantains, split in half, long ways
- 2 TBL melted butter
- 2 TBL honey
- 1/3 cup apple cider
- Cinnamon
Method:
- Place split bananas in a shallow baking dish
- Drizzle butter, honey & cider over bananas
- Sprinkle w/ a little cinnamon
- Bake about 20 minutes at 350 degrees
- Serve warm
