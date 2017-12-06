× Easy-to-make breakfast recipes for the family during holidays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friends and family members will be coming to visit maybe even staying for a few days, so you’ll need to feed them breakfast or maybe brunch.

This morning, we’re getting some yummy recipes from Mary’s Gourmet Diner in Winston-Salem.

APPLE BUTTER BABY SANDWICH

Ingredients:

2 pieces of your favorite toast

1 piece fried smoked sausage link (Hillshire Farms makes a good one, but you can use your favorite)

2 scrambled eggs

Apple Butter

APPLE BUTTER:

1 #10 can of unsweetened applesauce

6 cups sugar

1/4 cup red hot candy

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp. all-spice

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a crockpot and stir thoroughly

Let cook on low setting 7-12 hours ( you can put this on before you go to bed!) Remove from crock pot & allow to cool. Place in containers & refrigerate This makes quite a bit of apple butter. Since it’s close to the holidays, you can keep some & put the rest in cute little Ball jars & give away as gifts for Christmas! To assemble sandwich: fry up the smoked sausage link, scramble the eggs & toast the toast Smear the toast with some yummy apple butter and add all the ingredients to make sandwich

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

Ingredients:

1 cup melted, unsalted, butter (not boiling)

1/4 cup lemon juice

6 egg yolks

1/2 tsp salt

A pinch of cayenne pepper

A pinch of ground white pepper

Method:

Place lemon juice, yolks, and spices in blender. (not food processor) Process until blended, just a minute or so Remove center plastic piece on the lid Replace lid & turn on medium speed Slowly add butter to a hole in the lid Stop when all butter has been added Scrape sauce onto poached eggs w/ your choice of meats, bread etc. underneath Also great on asparagus, broccoli or salmon

CORNMEAL CAKES

Ingredients:

4 cups water

1 cup stone-ground, organic grits

Salt & black pepper to taste

Pinch of baking soda

1 stick unsalted butter

Method:

Cook water, butter & spices to rolling boil Add grits, stirring constantly Return to boil, turn down heat and allow to gently boil — stir occasionally Cook until grits are soft, about 20-30 minutes When ready, pour grits into greased loaf pan and allow to cool Cover pan & place in refrigerator overnight When ready to cook, flip pan upside down onto cutting board and slice into 1/2 inch slices Heat butter in frying pan Place slices in a pan and cook until crispy on the outside Serve hot w/ maple syrup

APPLE CIDER BAKED PLANTAINS

Ingredients:

4 plantains, split in half, long ways

2 TBL melted butter

2 TBL honey

1/3 cup apple cider

Cinnamon

Method:

Place split bananas in a shallow baking dish Drizzle butter, honey & cider over bananas Sprinkle w/ a little cinnamon Bake about 20 minutes at 350 degrees Serve warm