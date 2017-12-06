× Donald Trump officially recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

President Donald Trump on Wednesday officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and announced plans to relocate the US embassy there.

The move signals a willingness on Trump’s part to prioritize fulfilling a campaign promise over the consensus among US allies in the region and beyond that the decision could stymie the peace process and increase security risks in a region that is already on edge.

In calls with Trump on Tuesday, Arab leaders in the region and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed deep misgivings about Trump’s move and urged him to reconsider.

Trump’s decision, previewed Tuesday by senior administration officials, upends decades of policy from successive Republican and Democratic administrations that have said the status of Jerusalem should be left up to a final status agreement negotiated between Israelis and Palestinians

Trump will again sign a waiver to keep the US embassy in Tel Aviv for the time being as senior administration officials estimate it will take years before a new embassy can open in Jerusalem.