× Delta flight makes emergency bathroom stop after toilets stop working

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Delta flight made a pitstop in Montana on Saturday after the onboard toilets stopped working and passengers said they needed to “find relief of built-up pressures,” according to the Billings Gazette.

The flight from New York City to Seattle was diverted hundreds of miles to Billings, Montana after toilets “ceased function” and passengers began complaining.

After landing, the plane had to taxi to a cargo area because a gate was not available. Ground crews then rolled a stairway to the airplane so passengers could get off.

Crews escorted passengers back onto the plane which continued its course.

“I’ve heard of flights getting diverted, not here because toilets overflowed and that blue water was rolling down the aisle,” said Kevin Ploehn, Billings director of aviation and transit. “That can’t be very pleasant.”