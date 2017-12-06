× Burlington man wanted after woman shot in head in possible road rage incident

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a 20-year-old man after a woman was shot in the head during a possible road rage incident in Burlington last week, according to a news release from Burlington police.

On Nov. 30, officers came to the intersection of West Webb Avenue and North Fisher Street and found a woman sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to UNC Hospital by helicopter. Burlington police believe the woman may have been shot during a road rage incident.

On Tuesday, police obtained warrants for Jaquan Williams, of Burlington. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Williams has not been found, police say.

Jalen Okeith Watlington, 21, of Burlington, was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the shooting and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.