Woman in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is in serious condition tonight after being struck by a vehicle.

Police responded to the area of S. English and Spencer streets at 6:18 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, Lt. S.A. Morton, with Greensboro police, told the Greensboro News & Record.

He said the woman was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

The unidentified driver was traveling northbound on English Street when he saw something in the street, Morton said. By the time he realized it was a person, it was too late to hit the brakes.

