Thousands unfollow John McCain after he asks for more Twitter followers

Senator John McCain learned the hard way that social media spares no one.

On Monday, McCain took to Twitter asking users to help him reach three million followers.

We're only 74 Twitter followers away from 3M – spread the word & help us reach this big milestone! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) December 4, 2017

The post read, “We’re only 74 Twitter followers away from 3M – spread the word & help us reach this big milestone!”

As you would expect, the internet did the opposite and thousands of people unfollowed the senator.

Eve Peyser, a politics writer for VICE, posted a photo that showed a loss of nearly 16,000 followers in just two hours.

The pettiness of the #UnfollowMcCain campaign warms my heart. He was 74 followers away from 3 million at 12:27pm. Now he's 15,654 away from achieving his dream. pic.twitter.com/AaT0cwjQKa — eve peyser (@evepeyser) December 4, 2017

As of Tuesday afternoon, McCain had 2,980,037 followers.