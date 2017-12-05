Thousands unfollow John McCain after he asks for more Twitter followers

Senator John McCain learned the hard way that social media spares no one.
On Monday, McCain took to Twitter asking users to help him reach three million followers.
The post read, “We’re only 74 Twitter followers away from 3M – spread the word & help us reach this big milestone!”
As you would expect, the internet did the opposite and thousands of people unfollowed the senator.
Eve Peyser, a politics writer for VICE, posted a photo that showed a loss of nearly 16,000 followers in just two hours.
As of Tuesday afternoon, McCain had 2,980,037 followers.